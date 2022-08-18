Team Army athletes arrive at Shades of Green hotel and participate in wheelchair rugby and basketball practice in preparation for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida, Aug. 16-18, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, the DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, where service members and veterans from across the DoD are joined in competition by armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quince Lanford)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 22:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855149
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-XS819-1338
|Filename:
|DOD_109182185
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by SGT Quince Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
