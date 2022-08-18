2022 Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Army athletes arrive at Shades of Green hotel and participate in wheelchair rugby and basketball practice in preparation for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida, Aug. 16-18, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, the DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, where service members and veterans from across the DoD are joined in competition by armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quince Lanford)