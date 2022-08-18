Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quince Lanford 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Team Army athletes arrive at Shades of Green hotel and participate in wheelchair rugby and basketball practice in preparation for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida, Aug. 16-18, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, the DoD Warrior Games are conducted August 19 – 28, where service members and veterans from across the DoD are joined in competition by armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quince Lanford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855149
    VIRIN: 220819-A-XS819-1338
    Filename: DOD_109182185
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by SGT Quince Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    WarriorGames22
    WG22
    2022WarriorGames

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT