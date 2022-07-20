U.S. Army North's Staff Sgt. Duston Parker explains why he joined the military and why the Army was the best choice for him.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 18:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855140
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-VH966-427
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109182000
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your Army - Staff Sgt. Duston Parker, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT