Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARNORTH Meet Your Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Noelani Keene 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army North's Col. Benjamin Bourgoyne explains why he joined the military and why the Army was the best choice for him.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855139
    VIRIN: 220720-A-GH746-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109181999
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNORTH Meet Your Army, by PFC Noelani Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army North

    Strength of the Nation

    Know Your Mil

    ANORTH

    TAGS

    U.S. Army North
    Meet your army
    Know Your Mil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT