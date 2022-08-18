video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center talk about their daily duties, roles and responsibilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. The 325th LRS flight service center works closely with maintenance units to ensure that their parts are serviceable and, if need be, repaired or replaced. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)