    325th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center talk about their daily duties, roles and responsibilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. The 325th LRS flight service center works closely with maintenance units to ensure that their parts are serviceable and, if need be, repaired or replaced. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855118
    VIRIN: 220823-F-MG692-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181607
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    flight service center
    325th FW
    325th LRS

