    F-15E Strike Eagles take off in support of NATO Air Shielding

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, take off in support of NATO Air Shielding operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 5, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing forward deployed personnel and assets to Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of the U.S. contribution to the Air Shielding mission, demonstrating the Wing's ability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855103
    VIRIN: 220705-F-AN818-0001
    Filename: DOD_109181259
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagles take off in support of NATO Air Shielding, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NATO
    deploy
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    EUCOM
    air shielding

