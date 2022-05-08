F-15E Strike Eagles take off in support of NATO Air Shielding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, take off in support of NATO Air Shielding operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 5, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing forward deployed personnel and assets to Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of the U.S. contribution to the Air Shielding mission, demonstrating the Wing's ability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)