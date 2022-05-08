U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, take off in support of NATO Air Shielding operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 5, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing forward deployed personnel and assets to Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of the U.S. contribution to the Air Shielding mission, demonstrating the Wing's ability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855103
|VIRIN:
|220705-F-AN818-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181259
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15E Strike Eagles take off in support of NATO Air Shielding, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT