Celebrate Women's Equality - Mrs. Kathy Watern

Mrs. Kathy Watern, Executive Director for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, speaks about the importance of celebrating Women's Equality Day, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2022. Women's Equality Day is celebrated to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)