    Flintlock

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Special Operations Command Africa

    FLINTLOCK 22 – United States Africa Command’s largest annual Special Operations Forces training event in Côte d’Ivoire from 15 - 28 February 2022.
    Photo credit: CANSOFCOM Imaging

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855075
    VIRIN: 220215-A-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_109180938
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CI

    Africa
    Special Operations
    Flintlock
    CANSOFCOM
    2022
    FL22

