FLINTLOCK 22 – United States Africa Command’s largest annual Special Operations Forces training event in Côte d’Ivoire from 15 - 28 February 2022.
Photo credit: CANSOFCOM Imaging
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855075
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180938
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT