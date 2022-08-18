U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion weigh and test the center of gravity of an M1 Abrams tank at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Aug 18, 2022. The joint inspection crew innovated the weigh process, creating the patented "scale-bridge" to speed up the process using less resources. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855061
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-PT849-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180761
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, M1 Abrams Tank gets weighed for flight, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT