M1 Abrams Tank gets weighed for flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion weigh and test the center of gravity of an M1 Abrams tank at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Aug 18, 2022. The joint inspection crew innovated the weigh process, creating the patented "scale-bridge" to speed up the process using less resources. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)