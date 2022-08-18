Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M1 Abrams Tank gets weighed for flight

    KUWAIT

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion weigh and test the center of gravity of an M1 Abrams tank at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Aug 18, 2022. The joint inspection crew innovated the weigh process, creating the patented "scale-bridge" to speed up the process using less resources. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855061
    VIRIN: 220818-F-PT849-0001
    Filename: DOD_109180761
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1 Abrams Tank gets weighed for flight, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tank
    Abrams
    M1
    innovation
    center of gravity
    scale-bridge

