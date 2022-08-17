U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Army Soldiers with 206th Transportation Company and Saudi Armed Forces members execute a machine gun range during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 14-21, 2022. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s effective capability to provide the access and infrastructure to support Native Fury 22 is a demonstration of our strong interoperability and their enduring commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855057
|VIRIN:
|220822-M-EH070-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109180618
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Native Fury 22 Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
