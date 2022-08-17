Native Fury 22 Machine Gun Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Army Soldiers with 206th Transportation Company and Saudi Armed Forces members execute a machine gun range during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 14-21, 2022. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s effective capability to provide the access and infrastructure to support Native Fury 22 is a demonstration of our strong interoperability and their enduring commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)