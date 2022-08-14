Native Fury 22 Convoy

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Army Soldiers with 206th Transportation Company and Saudi Armed Forces members execute a convoy during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 14-21, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
08.14.2022
08.23.2022
