    Native Fury 22 Convoy

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Army Soldiers with 206th Transportation Company and Saudi Armed Forces members execute a convoy during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 14-21, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SA

    CONVOY
    MARCENT
    IMEF
    USCENTCOM
    KSA
    NATIVEFURY22

