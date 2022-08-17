The 48th Fighter Wing conducts night operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Aug. 17, 2022. Through daily training, the 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 06:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855054
|VIRIN:
|220706-F-CG720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180499
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Ops B-Roll, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
