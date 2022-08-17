Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Ops B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2022

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing conducts night operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Aug. 17, 2022. Through daily training, the 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855054
    VIRIN: 220706-F-CG720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109180499
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Ops B-Roll, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E
    48th Fighter Wing
    Night ops
    F-35A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT