The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 07:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855050
|VIRIN:
|220822-M-WJ192-104
|Filename:
|DOD_109180457
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Air Rifle Medaling, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
