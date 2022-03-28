Latvia Mortar/AT/Heavy Weapons Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Latvian Special Operations Forces and members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct mortar, anti-tank, and heavy weapons training with U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group in Ādaži, Latvia, March 28-31, 2022. This four-day training is intended to strengthen cooperation and capabilities between Latvian and U.S. forces, as well as demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense and security in the Baltic region.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby and Pfc. Frank Ritchey)