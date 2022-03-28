Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvia Mortar/AT/Heavy Weapons Training

    ĀDAžI, LATVIA

    03.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Latvian Special Operations Forces and members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct mortar, anti-tank, and heavy weapons training with U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group in Ādaži, Latvia, March 28-31, 2022. This four-day training is intended to strengthen cooperation and capabilities between Latvian and U.S. forces, as well as demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense and security in the Baltic region.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby and Pfc. Frank Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 02:11
    Location: ĀDAžI, LV 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvia Mortar/AT/Heavy Weapons Training, by PFC Kirsti Brooksby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mortar
    Special Operations Forces
    SOCEUR
    173rd Airborne
    Latvia
    heavy weapons

