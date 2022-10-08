Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boaz's Dream

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Boaz came to the United States from Kenya with one bag in his hand, and a big dream. After joining the Army Reserve, it helped him fast track his civilian career, take care of his family, and embody the "American Dream."

    Video by Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 19:38
    Category: Commercials
    Location: US

    signal
    army reserve
    kenya
    part time service
    box5
    usarmarketing

