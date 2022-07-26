Integrated Warfighting Network - Edge Connect

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    07.26.2022

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Staff Sgt. Danielle Charmichael and Senior Airman Seth Haddix

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Integrated Warfighting Network(IWN) is a technical architecture developed by the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Office (DAF CAO) that delivers a coherent Space Force and Air Force architecture that converges Warfighting Information Technology and Enterprise Information Technology into an integrated network -both in the office and for the operator on-the-move in the field –across multiple classification levels.
    The Integrated Warfighting Network (IWN) has two primary components existing within the same architecture –Enterprise Connect and Edge Connect. Six IWN-Edge Connect MVP kits were provided to PACAF during Valiant Shield ’22. In addition to the primary mission of supporting deployed Air Force units, Edge Connect has the capacity to support other austere warfighting requirements; during VS‘22, this included supporting the Integrated Fire Control Network, which moved high-bandwidth fire-control-quality data throughout the INDOPACOM theater to enable distributed command and control concepts.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 19:26
    Location: GU

