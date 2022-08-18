Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Change of Command sUAS BRoll

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines from 2d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeuene, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2022. During the ceremony, Donovan relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Calvert Worth. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855021
    VIRIN: 220818-M-JE159-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179913
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Change of Command sUAS BRoll, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Camp Lejeune
    2d Marine Division
    Follow Me
    MARFORCOM
    sUAS

