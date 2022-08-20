Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Rusty Chambers, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, talks about the new M30 boat and building a raft transport at Whiskeytown Lake on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill.

    These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill to remain ready for when called to duty.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855020
    VIRIN: 220820-A-XU624-621
    Filename: DOD_109179909
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

