Sgt. 1st Class Rusty Chambers, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, talks about the new M30 boat and building a raft transport at Whiskeytown Lake on August 19, 2022 as part of a drill.
These Bridge Builder Crewmembers (12C) practice their craft almost every drill to remain ready for when called to duty.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855020
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-XU624-621
|Filename:
|DOD_109179909
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 132nd Multi-Role Bridge Company builds bridges at Whiskeytown Lake, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT