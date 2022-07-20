Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 prepares for morning flight

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing, 432nd Wing, and 163rd Attack Wing, work together to get an MQ-9 Reaper into the air for participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220720-F-IU083-1003
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    MQ-9
    Reaper
    SINKEX
    remotely piloted aircraft
    RPA
    RIMPAC2022

