U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing, 432nd Wing, and 163rd Attack Wing, work together to get an MQ-9 Reaper into the air for participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855017
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-IU083-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109179849
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MQ-9 prepares for morning flight, by A1C Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
