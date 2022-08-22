Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corrina Knight, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer, 56M, assigned to the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division describes what her military occupational specialty entails, at Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855013
    VIRIN: 220822-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179826
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Religious Affairs NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT