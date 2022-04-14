Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge: One Year Later

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Adam Solomon was the Airfield Operations Flight Commander during Operation Allies Refuge. Solomon was responsible for escorting and providing guidance to the Taliban prior to the handover of the airfield from the U.S. Armed Forces to the Taliban.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 15:05
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    McConnell Air Force Base
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Operation Allies Refuge,
    Kabul International Airport
    kabul refugees
    airfield operations

