Team Air Force versus Team Navy. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
|08.22.2022
|08.22.2022 14:31
|Commercials
|854991
|220822-M-WJ192-866
|DOD_109179440
|00:00:37
|US
|4
|4
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Finals, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
