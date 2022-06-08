A Day in the Life of a Railway Operations Crewmember

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve railway operations crewmembers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center (ERC) conduct an inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 6, 2022. The 757th ERC is the Department of Defense’s only rail unit, whose mission is to assess rail infrastructure and provide rail analysis for military installations both domestically and abroad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Therese Prats)