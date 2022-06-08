Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a Railway Operations Crewmember

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve railway operations crewmembers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center (ERC) conduct an inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 6, 2022. The 757th ERC is the Department of Defense’s only rail unit, whose mission is to assess rail infrastructure and provide rail analysis for military installations both domestically and abroad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Therese Prats)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854989
    VIRIN: 220806-A-RQ926-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179362
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    train
    Reserve
    Fort Eustis
    214th MPAD
    757th Expeditionary Railway Center
    railway inspection

