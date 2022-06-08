U.S. Army Reserve railway operations crewmembers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center (ERC) conduct an inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 6, 2022. The 757th ERC is the Department of Defense’s only rail unit, whose mission is to assess rail infrastructure and provide rail analysis for military installations both domestically and abroad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854989
|VIRIN:
|220806-A-RQ926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109179362
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of a Railway Operations Crewmember, by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT