Celebrate Women's Equality - Ms. Lorna Estep

Ms. Lorna Estep, Executive Director for the Air Force Materiel Command, speaks about the importance of celebrating Women's Equality Day, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022. Women's Equality Day is celebrated to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits state and the federal government from denying women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
