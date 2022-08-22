Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate Women's Equality - Ms. Lorna Estep

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Lorna Estep, Executive Director for the Air Force Materiel Command, speaks about the importance of celebrating Women's Equality Day, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022. Women's Equality Day is celebrated to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits state and the federal government from denying women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 13:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 854983
    VIRIN: 220822-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179187
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Celebrate Women's Equality - Ms. Lorna Estep, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equality
    Celebrate
    History
    Women
    Air Force

