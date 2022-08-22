Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Medical Group TCCC Training 1 Minute

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Social Media cut of Aerospace Medical Technicians from the 127th Medical Group, take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the August dill, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Developed by the Defense Health Agency, TCCC teaches life-saving techniques to uniformed members of the military to better provide trauma care on the battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854968
    VIRIN: 220822-F-JK012-453
    Filename: DOD_109178953
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Medical Group TCCC Training 1 Minute, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

