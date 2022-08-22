127th Medical Group TCCC Training 1 Minute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Social Media cut of Aerospace Medical Technicians from the 127th Medical Group, take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the August dill, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Developed by the Defense Health Agency, TCCC teaches life-saving techniques to uniformed members of the military to better provide trauma care on the battlefield.