Social Media cut of Aerospace Medical Technicians from the 127th Medical Group, take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the August dill, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Developed by the Defense Health Agency, TCCC teaches life-saving techniques to uniformed members of the military to better provide trauma care on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854968
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-JK012-453
|Filename:
|DOD_109178953
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 127th Medical Group TCCC Training 1 Minute, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
