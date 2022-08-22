Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Innovation Rodeo

    08.22.2022

    Video by Luke Allen and Shannon Carabajal

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Each year, AFIMSC Ventures, the center's innovation office, holds a "Call for Innovation" campaign to help Airmen and civilian members of mission support groups around the world pitch their ideas, partner with innovation experts and find funding. Chosen finalists compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their ideas.

    Finalists spend a week learning from leading innovators and honing their pitches before trying to convince a board of senior Air Force installation and mission support leaders that their idea is the best.

    Video by Luke Allen/Craig Rodart

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854966
    VIRIN: 220822-F-HE309-352
    Filename: DOD_109178892
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    This work, 2022 Innovation Rodeo, by Luke Allen and Shannon Carabajal, identified by DVIDS

    AFIMSC
    Innovation Rodeo
    Accelerate Change
    AFIMSC Ventures

