Each year, AFIMSC Ventures, the center's innovation office, holds a "Call for Innovation" campaign to help Airmen and civilian members of mission support groups around the world pitch their ideas, partner with innovation experts and find funding. Chosen finalists compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their ideas.
Finalists spend a week learning from leading innovators and honing their pitches before trying to convince a board of senior Air Force installation and mission support leaders that their idea is the best.
Video by Luke Allen/Craig Rodart
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854966
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-HE309-352
|Filename:
|DOD_109178892
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Innovation Rodeo, by Luke Allen and Shannon Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
