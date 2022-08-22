2022 Innovation Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year, AFIMSC Ventures, the center's innovation office, holds a "Call for Innovation" campaign to help Airmen and civilian members of mission support groups around the world pitch their ideas, partner with innovation experts and find funding. Chosen finalists compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their ideas.



Finalists spend a week learning from leading innovators and honing their pitches before trying to convince a board of senior Air Force installation and mission support leaders that their idea is the best.



Video by Luke Allen/Craig Rodart