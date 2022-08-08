video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States and European competitors snipe their way to see who is the best. Snipers from 18 countries visited the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to compete in the European Best Sniper Competition.



This video was filmed on August 8, 2022

Video by SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Michael Williams



SGT Cameron Wilkins

Competitor