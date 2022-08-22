On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches why communication and planning is key in having a team.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|854956
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109178797
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Snacks; Spirit of a Motivating Leader: Evocation, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT