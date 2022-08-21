U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army vehicles arrive at a Logistics Support Area established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of a convoy during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 21, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854944
|VIRIN:
|220821-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109178540
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LSA Convoy Arrival, by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
