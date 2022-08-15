Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd SOW Water Survival Training

    JAPAN

    08.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    220815-N-CZ893-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 15, 2022) U.S. Air Force Airmen from 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct water survival training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022. The purpose of water survival training is to ensure the survival of any aircrew in case of an emergency evacuation over water or similar disastrous events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    This work, 353rd SOW Water Survival Training, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING
    USAF
    353RD

