353rd SOW Water Survival Training

220815-N-CZ893-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 15, 2022) U.S. Air Force Airmen from 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct water survival training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022. The purpose of water survival training is to ensure the survival of any aircrew in case of an emergency evacuation over water or similar disastrous events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|08.15.2022
|08.22.2022 01:24
|Package
|854929
|220815-N-CZ893-1002
|DOD_109178194
|00:01:00
|JP
|3
|3
