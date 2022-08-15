353rd SOW Water Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220815-N-CZ893-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 15, 2022) U.S. Air Force Airmen from 353rd Special Operations Wing conduct water survival training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022. The purpose of water survival training is to ensure the survival of any aircrew in case of an emergency evacuation over water or similar disastrous events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)