The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854920
|VIRIN:
|220821-A-UR152-938
|Filename:
|DOD_109178039
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby, by SPC Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT