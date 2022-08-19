Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Paratrooper

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The 82nd Airborne Division celebrates U.S. Army Airborne history with veterans of Airborne units and a history of the Airborne Test Platoon of 1940. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev and Capt. Darren Cinatl)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 20:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854917
    VIRIN: 220819-A-ID763-958
    Filename: DOD_109178036
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The American Paratrooper, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Airborne

