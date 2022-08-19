The 82nd Airborne Division celebrates U.S. Army Airborne history with veterans of Airborne units and a history of the Airborne Test Platoon of 1940. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev and Capt. Darren Cinatl)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 20:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854917
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-ID763-958
|Filename:
|DOD_109178036
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The American Paratrooper, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT