DLQ B-Roll Package

A b-roll package highlights night evolutions of deck landing qualifications (DLQs) on the flight deck of USCGC Bear (WMEC 901), Atlantic Ocean, July 14, 2022. The DLQs were undertaken by Bear’s tie-down crew as well as an aircrew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON). (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854912
|VIRIN:
|220708-G-OS937-2286
|Filename:
|DOD_109177845
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
