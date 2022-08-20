2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 1

Day 1 of the 2022 Warrior Games consisted of precision air sports and wheelchair rugby preliminary rounds.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854903
|VIRIN:
|220820-F-GC389-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109177411
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
