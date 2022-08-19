Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group-Kuwait Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Aug 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.19.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mathew J. Selvaggio hands the reigns to Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black Jr., during their change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 17, 2022. Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group-Kuwait presented the Legion of Merit to Selvaggio moments before the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 07:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 854901
    VIRIN: 220819-D-VN697-109
    Filename: DOD_109177368
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Area Support Group-Kuwait Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    change of responsibility ceremony
    ASG-KU

