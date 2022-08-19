Command Sgt. Maj. Mathew J. Selvaggio hands the reigns to Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black Jr., during their change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 17, 2022. Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group-Kuwait presented the Legion of Merit to Selvaggio moments before the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 07:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|854901
|VIRIN:
|220819-D-VN697-109
|Filename:
|DOD_109177368
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Area Support Group-Kuwait Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT