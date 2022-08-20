Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 1 Wrap Up

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Senior Airman Branden Laredo and Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 22:54
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 1 Wrap Up, by A1C Erin Currie, SSgt Michael Jones, SrA Branden Laredo and SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior

