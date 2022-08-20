2022 DoD Warrior Games Shooting and Rugby Day 1 Highlights

The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FL, US
