    2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Opening Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes kicked off the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, during the opening ceremony with their family and friends on Aug. 19, 2022 at Orlando, Fla. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854888
    VIRIN: 220819-M-JX937-695
    Filename: DOD_109177069
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

