FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers compete to be the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad at Fort Hood, Texas, August 19, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best the in U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854885
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-HV314-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109176954
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT