2022 DoD Warrior Games - Practice Day 2 & Opening Ceremony

2022 DoD Warrior Games' athletes practice their sports and later, along with their friends and families, attend the opening ceremony for the games.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854881
|VIRIN:
|220820-F-GC389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109176711
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
