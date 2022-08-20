Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games - Practice Day 2 & Opening Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    2022 DoD Warrior Games' athletes practice their sports and later, along with their friends and families, attend the opening ceremony for the games.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854881
    VIRIN: 220820-F-GC389-0001
    Filename: DOD_109176711
    Length: 00:10:35
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games - Practice Day 2 & Opening Ceremony, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior

