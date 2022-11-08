USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220810-N-MW880-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment Aug. 10, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)