220810-N-MW880-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment Aug. 10, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 07:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854880
|VIRIN:
|220810-N-SY758-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109176585
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment, by SA Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
