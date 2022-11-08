Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220811-N-MW880-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) complete a live-fire exercise Aug. 11, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 07:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854879
    VIRIN: 220811-N-MW880-1003
    Filename: DOD_109176577
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Man the Rails
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CONAC

