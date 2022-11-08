220811-N-MW880-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) complete a live-fire exercise Aug. 11, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 07:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854879
|VIRIN:
|220811-N-MW880-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109176577
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
