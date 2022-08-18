The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854863
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-UR152-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109176374
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ruth Freeman Field, by SPC Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT