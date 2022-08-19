Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM CSM Talks Best Squad Competition Day 5

    08.19.2022

    FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, the Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Forces Command, gives an update for day 5 of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 19, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22

