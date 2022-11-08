Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike Helocast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    20th Special Forces Group support soldiers experienced helocast training jumping out of a CH-47 Chinook aircraft at Camp Grayling, Mich, on Aug 11, 2022. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854804
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-OK577-001
    Filename: DOD_109175119
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike Helocast, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    20th Special Forces Group
    Northern Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT