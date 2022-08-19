Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a foot march as part of the culminating day of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, here, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 19, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854802
    VIRIN: 220819-A-TQ043-1002
    Filename: DOD_109175043
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    FORSCOMBSC2022

