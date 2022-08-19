U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a foot march as part of the culminating day of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, here, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 19, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854802
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-TQ043-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109175043
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
