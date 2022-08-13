Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turning Wrenches in the 1207th Foward Support Company.

    GAGETOWN, NB, CANADA

    08.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Santana 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. David Delisle, motor sergeant with the 1207th Foward Support Company, explains the functions of a maintenance unit during Annual training in Gagetown Canada. August 13. 2022 . Soldiers from a maintenance unit are essential to the functions of field operations and exercises. Their efforts ensure vehicle readiness and unit support.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 09:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854793
    VIRIN: 220814-Z-YI684-2001
    Filename: DOD_109174789
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GAGETOWN, NB, CA 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Turning Wrenches in the 1207th Foward Support Company., by SPC Jonathan Santana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    Mechanic
    LMTV
    Maintenance
    1207th Foward Support Company

