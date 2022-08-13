Turning Wrenches in the 1207th Foward Support Company.

U.S Army Staff Sgt. David Delisle, motor sergeant with the 1207th Foward Support Company, explains the functions of a maintenance unit during Annual training in Gagetown Canada. August 13. 2022 . Soldiers from a maintenance unit are essential to the functions of field operations and exercises. Their efforts ensure vehicle readiness and unit support.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854793
|VIRIN:
|220814-Z-YI684-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109174789
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GAGETOWN, NB, CA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
