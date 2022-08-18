Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3ABCT, 1CD Zeroes Bradley fighting vehicles in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division troopers test fire and zero Bradley fighting vehicles at a range in Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854786
    VIRIN: 220818-A-GY122-057
    Filename: DOD_109174730
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT, 1CD Zeroes Bradley fighting vehicles in Poland, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bradley
    GREYWOLF
    1CD
    Armor
    Poland
    3ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT