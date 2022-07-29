Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSAB-Flushing Video

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    In July 2022 alone, the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron replaced 12 lift station pumps due to wipes being flushed for a total cost of $22,068.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 07:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 854782
    VIRIN: 220700-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109174608
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PSAB-Flushing Video, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

