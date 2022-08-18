Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Aug. 19, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    On this Pacific News: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea, the 36th Airlift Squadron from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan provided airlift capabilities for Garuda Shield 2022 airborne drops, and U.S. Navy USS Chancellorsville conducts damage control training.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

