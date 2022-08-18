Pacific News: Aug. 19, 2022

On this Pacific News: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea, the 36th Airlift Squadron from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan provided airlift capabilities for Garuda Shield 2022 airborne drops, and U.S. Navy USS Chancellorsville conducts damage control training.
|08.18.2022
|08.18.2022 20:32
|Newscasts
|854750
|220818-M-AS595-1001
|DOD_109174128
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
